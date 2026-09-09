MLB Playoff Elimination Numbers: Blue Jays, Mariners, Mets in Trouble

There are a handful of clubs around Major League Baseball that entered the 2026 season expecting to be contenders, but things haven't worked out that way.

The 2026 regular season is winding down. The regular season will wrap up on Sep. 27. As of writing, there aren't any teams across baseball who have clinched playoff berths just yet. Of course, that will change soon. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays have the best records in the National League and the American League and the closest to clinching playoff spots.

There are also plenty of clubs on the opposite end of the spectrum. With that being said, let's take a look at a few of the biggest disappointments and their elimination numbers.

San Francisco Giants — Eliminated

Jun 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the ledge of the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants have so much big-name talent on paper, but they have been a disaster this season. This is a team with guys like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Logan Webb, among many others. But the Giants never was able to get on the right track. Because of that, guys like Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray were traded away. The Giants are 61-85 and have already been eliminated.

New York Mets — Elimination Number: 6

Aug 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Mets somehow aren't officially out of the running for a Wild Card spot yet, but they will not be in the playoffs this year. The Mets are 67-78 and are 10 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. Their elimination number is down to six in a year that has been a nightmare from the beginning.

Detroit Tigers — Elimination Number: 9

Jun 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers’ hats and gloves sit on the dugout steps in the second inning of their game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2026 season with high hopes. There was a real argument that the Tigers had the best rotation in baseball with Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez. Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. Plus, superstar rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle. Skubal and Mize are gone and the Tigers are 66-79 on the season.

Seattle Mariners — Elimination Number: 10

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners made it all the way to the American League Championship Series last year, but currently are 67-78 on the season. This should've been a year in which Seattle took a step forward, instead it has been a significant step backwards. Now, the Mariners are dangerously close to being eliminated from playoff contention.

Toronto Blue Jays — Elimination Number: 15

Mar 16, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Detail photo. A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove rest on the first base dugout steps at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium before the game against the Miami Marlins . Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays came within just a few outs of winning the World Series last year. Right now, the Blue Jays wouldn't be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The Blue Jays are 73-73 and can't hit home runs. On top of this, the rotation is very thin. The Blue Jays are just a game out of a playoff spot, but the 2026 season has been a mess.