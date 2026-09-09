MLB Playoff Elimination Numbers: Blue Jays, Mariners, Mets in Trouble
There are a handful of clubs around Major League Baseball that entered the 2026 season expecting to be contenders, but things haven't worked out that way.
The 2026 regular season is winding down. The regular season will wrap up on Sep. 27. As of writing, there aren't any teams across baseball who have clinched playoff berths just yet. Of course, that will change soon. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays have the best records in the National League and the American League and the closest to clinching playoff spots.
There are also plenty of clubs on the opposite end of the spectrum. With that being said, let's take a look at a few of the biggest disappointments and their elimination numbers.
San Francisco Giants — Eliminated
The San Francisco Giants have so much big-name talent on paper, but they have been a disaster this season. This is a team with guys like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Logan Webb, among many others. But the Giants never was able to get on the right track. Because of that, guys like Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray were traded away. The Giants are 61-85 and have already been eliminated.
New York Mets — Elimination Number: 6
The Mets somehow aren't officially out of the running for a Wild Card spot yet, but they will not be in the playoffs this year. The Mets are 67-78 and are 10 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. Their elimination number is down to six in a year that has been a nightmare from the beginning.
Detroit Tigers — Elimination Number: 9
The Detroit Tigers entered the 2026 season with high hopes. There was a real argument that the Tigers had the best rotation in baseball with Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez. Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. Plus, superstar rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle. Skubal and Mize are gone and the Tigers are 66-79 on the season.
Seattle Mariners — Elimination Number: 10
The Mariners made it all the way to the American League Championship Series last year, but currently are 67-78 on the season. This should've been a year in which Seattle took a step forward, instead it has been a significant step backwards. Now, the Mariners are dangerously close to being eliminated from playoff contention.
Toronto Blue Jays — Elimination Number: 15
The Blue Jays came within just a few outs of winning the World Series last year. Right now, the Blue Jays wouldn't be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The Blue Jays are 73-73 and can't hit home runs. On top of this, the rotation is very thin. The Blue Jays are just a game out of a playoff spot, but the 2026 season has been a mess.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com