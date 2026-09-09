Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won six games in a row and are eyeing a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in a standalone game on Wednesday night.

Cincy has fallen out of the mix for the third and final wild card spot in the National League, and it has a shocking minus-109 run differential this season despite the fact that it is just seven games under .500.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are making a push for the best record in the National League as they seek a third World Series title in a row.

On Wednesday, Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.67 ERA) is on the mound for the 26th time this season, and he’ll square off with Cincy’s Rhett Lowder (5.43 ERA).

The Dodgers are once again massive favorites in this matchup, but can we trust them to cover the run line?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 9.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (+104)

Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Reds: +232

Dodgers: -291

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder (6-9, 5.43 ERA)

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.67 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet L.A., Reds.TV

Reds record: 69-76

Dodgers record: 88-57

Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-114)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Yamamoto is worth a look against Cincy:

No team in MLB has struck out more times per game, or has a higher strikeout rate than the Cincinnati Reds, who are major underdogs against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday.

Yamamoto has struck out 161 batters in 165.0 innings of work this season, picking up at least eight K’s in each of his last four starts.

I’m going to bet on him to keep that streak going against a Reds team that hasn’t been able to avoid the punchout all season long, which has contributed to it ranking 27th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus.

Through 25 starts, Yamamoto has cleared this prop nine times, so he’s more than capable of racking up the K’s against this struggling offense.

Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have been awful on the run line as home favorites this season, and they failed to cover again last night (and I advised to bet on the Reds at plus money to cover the run line).

However, I think they’re worth a look to win by two or more runs with Yamamoto on the mound, and I certainly wouldn’t advise betting on Lowder.

Yamamoto ranks in the 88th percentile in expected ERA this season, leading the Dodgers to a 16-9 record in his 25 starts. Of those 16 wins, 11 have come by two or more runs.

Meanwhile, Lowder ranks in the 10th percentile in expected ERA and the 13th percentile in expected batting average against. He’s allowed four or more runs in eight of his outings, and he doesn’t have a good offense to lean on.

The Reds rank 27th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while the Dodgers are second. As long as Yamamoto avoids an uncharacteristic outing, the Dodgers should roll in this series finale.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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