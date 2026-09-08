Why Bo Bichette's Second Half Surge Should Put Mets in Better Shape in 2027

There have been a ton of encouraging signs for the New York Mets over the past several weeks, with the team at a respectable 19-12 since the trade deadline. Chief among them has been Bo Bichette's return to relevance.

After missing out on Kyle Tucker in the offseason, the Mets pivoted to Bo Bichette, the former Blue Jay, who is an excellent contact hitter. However, as with most things in 2026, the move backfired with Bichette struggling greatly both at the plate and in the field.

However, the two-time All-Star has authored quite the turnaround during the second half of the season, and he's been especially productive and dangerous over the last month or so. And this version of Bichette should really excite the Mets ahead of the 2027 season.

Bo Bichette's second half resurgence is an encouraging sign for the Mets' hopes in 2027

Bichette has been raking at the plate lately. He's hitting .287/.343/.453 with a .796 OPS in the second half of the year. Furthermore, he slashed .290/.349/.500/.849 with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, nine walks, 12 runs scored, and 13 RBIs in August. And Bichette has come out swinging in September, hitting .333/.407/.625/.1.032 with one double, two homers, six runs scored, three walks, and six RBIs through the first six games of the month.

More importantly, we've seen tangible signs of vintage Bichette. The infielder has been really potent with runners in scoring position, which has always been a real strength of his throughout his career. He's currently hitting .298/.356/.456 with a .812 OPS with RISP.

Bichette has also made a habit of coming up with clutch hits. This was the case when he mashed a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday's series-clinching win over the San Francisco Giants.

And, if that wasn't enough, Bichette has settled in nicely at third base and has established himself as a solid option at the hot corner going forward. Both an ability to play solid defense and be a big-time contributor at the plate should help the Mets bounce back next year.

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette is starting to look like the guy we saw with the Toronto Blue Jays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is clear that Bichette has grown more comfortable in a Mets uniform, and he now looks set to become an important player for this team. While he can opt out in the offseason, Bichette will earn $42 million in 2027, and he's unlikely to get anywhere close to that on the open market, even with a strong finish.

Therefore, barring anything unforeseen, Bichette should be on the 2027 roster, which is good news given the real lack of third base options both internally and externally. If Bichette can carry his second-half exploits into next season, then that will make the Mets a more dangerous team.

With a locked-in Bichette at the top of the lineup with (hopefully) a healthy Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, not to mention the kids in Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, you would think the Mets lineup would be more consistent and productive from the get-go in 2027.

It is obvious that the Mets need to return to true contender status next season, and at the peak of his powers, Bichette will help them accomplish that goal. So, while wins and losses don't mean anything right now, Bichette's second-half surge is a good omen for 2027 in terms of what it could mean for the Mets' chances of really competing.

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