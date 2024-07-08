Miami Marlins Reportedly Expected to Trade All-Stars Tanner Scott, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
It took one month of last-place baseball to convince the Miami Marlins to deal Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
Now that they boast the worst record in the National League in early July, three weeks ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, more stars could be on their way out of town.
The Miami Herald's Craig Mish reported Monday morning that a handful of Marlins players are considered to be on the trade block. Chief among them are 26-year-old outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and left-handed closer Tanner Scott.
Scott, who turns 30 years old on July 22, is on an expiring contract. He is 6-5 with a 1.42 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.6 WAR through 37 appearances, converting 13 of his 15 save opportunities.
When Scott takes the mound, the Marlins are 25-12, compared to their 7-46 record when he doesn't play. The southpaw was named Miami's only All-Star on Sunday.
According to Mish, "about a dozen" teams have contacted the Marlins about Scott, who is "likely to be traded soon."
As for Chisholm, he is two years removed from an All-Star appearance of his own. The oft-injured star has managed to take the field in 87 of Miami's 90 games this season, easing some concerns about his availability.
Chisholm is currently batting .255 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 17 stolen bases, a .733 OPS and a 0.9 WAR. Per 162 games in his career, Chisholm is a .248 hitter with 26 home runs, 81 RBI, 32 stolen bases, a .751 OPS and a 2.8 WAR while logging innings at second, short and center.
Mish reported that there is "a growing belief" that Chisholm gets traded this summer. He is entering his second offseason of arbitration eligibility this winter, meaning he won't hit free agency until 2027.
The Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates are among the leading candidates to put together a package for Chisholm, per Mish.
Mish also mentioned first baseman Josh Bell and relievers Declan Cronin and Calvin Faucher as other Marlins who could get dealt this month. Meanwhile, outfielders Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez and reliever Andrew Nardi are expected to stay put, as is banged-up ace Jesús Luzardo.
The 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is set for July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. If the Marlins decide to be sellers, they could make their moves in the very near future.
