Miami Marlins' Series Finale vs. Atlanta Braves Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves has been rescheduled for Aug. 9, setting up a split doubleheader between the two NL East foes this summer.

Cumberland, Georgia, USA; General views of a rain delay before the start of the game between the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the teams have announced.

First pitch for the series finale was initially scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Light rain in Cobb County was forecasted to turn into scattered thunderstorms, though, causing the game to be rescheduled entirely.

The game will be made up on Aug. 9, creating a split doubleheader between the two teams. Fans who had tickets to the April 6 game will be allowed entry for game one, which will get underway at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Truist Park will be closed after the rescheduled game concludes. Gates will reopen at 5:30 p.m. ET for game two, which now has a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch.

Atlanta had taken the series opener on Friday by a score of 10-0, claiming their first win of the 2025 regular season. Miami evened things up on Saturday, however, bouncing back with a 4-0 victory.

The Marlins and Braves' first of four head-to-head series this season won't be decided for four more months, even though they will have played each other seven times by that point.

