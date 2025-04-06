Miami Marlins' Series Finale vs. Atlanta Braves Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the teams have announced.
First pitch for the series finale was initially scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Light rain in Cobb County was forecasted to turn into scattered thunderstorms, though, causing the game to be rescheduled entirely.
The game will be made up on Aug. 9, creating a split doubleheader between the two teams. Fans who had tickets to the April 6 game will be allowed entry for game one, which will get underway at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Truist Park will be closed after the rescheduled game concludes. Gates will reopen at 5:30 p.m. ET for game two, which now has a 7:15 p.m. ET first pitch.
Atlanta had taken the series opener on Friday by a score of 10-0, claiming their first win of the 2025 regular season. Miami evened things up on Saturday, however, bouncing back with a 4-0 victory.
The Marlins and Braves' first of four head-to-head series this season won't be decided for four more months, even though they will have played each other seven times by that point.
Related MLB Stories
- EDWARDS MANAGING KNEE INJURY: Xavier Edwards aggravated an issue in his right knee on Saturday, causing the Marlins to bench their speedy young shortstop for Sunday's game against the Braves. CLICK HERE
- NL WEST DOMINATING: The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are each off to red-hot starts this regular season, achieving a feat never seen in the divisional era. CLICK HERE
- TEAMS WANT ALCÁNTARA: Despite months of rumors and cutting payroll, the Miami Marlins apparently aren't interested in trading away former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara this season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.