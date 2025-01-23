Marlins' Thomas White, Robby Snelling Ranked Among Top 10 Lefty Pitching Prospects
The Miami Marlins dealt away a high-level left-hander earlier this offseason in Jesús Luzardo, but they have a pair of southpaws waiting in the wings to replace him.
In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis ranked left-handed pitchers on Thursday, carving out multiple spots for the Marlins.
Miami had Thomas White come in at No. 3, as well as Robby Snelling at No. 10.
The Marlins were one of two organizations to boast two lefties in the top 10. The Chicago White Sox had Noah Schultz at No. 1 and Hagen Smith at No. 2.
White was the Marlins’ first round pick in 2023, coming off the board at No. 35 overall. He made 21 starts in Single-A and High-A in 2024, going 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.313 WHIP and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB Pipeline has White’s fastball and curveball graded at 60, while his changeup earned a 55 and his control earned a 45.
Selling came over from the San Diego Padres in last summer’s Tanner Scott trade. Like White, Snelling is a former first round pick.
After going 11-3 with a 1.82 ERA in 2023, Snelling went 4-10 with a 5.15 ERA in 2024. He made one start in Triple-A after getting dealt to Miami, allowing one earned run and striking out seven batters in 6.0 innings.
The 21-year-old had his curveball graded at a 55. His fastball, changeup and control all came in at 50.
