Colorado Rockies Trade Nolan Jones Back to Cleveland Guardians For Tyler Freeman
The Colorado Rockies have traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for utility man Tyler Freeman, the teams announced Saturday evening.
Jones, 26, started his career in the Guardians' organization. He was ranked as Cleveland's No. 6 prospect entering 2022, the same year he made his MLB debut.
Upon getting dealt to Colorado in exchange for minor league infielder Juan Brito, Jones broke out in 2023. He hit .297 with 20 home runs, 22 doubles, 62 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, a .931 OPS, nine defensive runs saved and 4.3 WAR in 106 games, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Back and knee injuries limited Jones to just 79 appearances in 2024, though, and he wasn't particularly effective when he was in the lineup either. He hit .227 with three home runs, 13 doubles, 28 RBIs, five stolen bases, -4 defensive runs saved, a .641 OPS and a -0.7 WAR.
With homegrown prospects Jordan Beck and Zac Veen breaking out this spring, the Rockies no longer needed Jones to suit up alongside Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle in the outfield. Second baseman Thairo Estrada breaking his wrist also made infield depth an issue in Colorado, leading to the acquisition of Freeman.
Freeman was ranked as the Guardians' No. 5 prospect back in 2022, one spot above Jones. He also made his MLB debut that season before appearing in 64 games in 2023 and 118 games in 2024.
The 25-year-old hit .209 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, 32 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, a .626 OPS and a 0.9 WAR last season. On top of adding three defensive runs saved in center, Freeman played league-average defense in limited time at second, third and short.
Both Jones and Freeman are under team control through the 2028 season, meaning they will be arbitration eligible for the first time next winter.
