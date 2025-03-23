Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Sign Catcher Alejandro Kirk to 5-Year Extension
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed catcher Alejandro Kirk to a five-year, $58 million contract extension, FanSided’s Robert Murray was first to report Saturday night.
Kirk's deal, which runs through the 2030 season, does not include any options or deferrals. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Kirk will earn a $6 million signing bonus as part of the agreement.
The 26-year-old avoided arbitration with the Blue Jays this winter, locking in a $4.6 million salary for the 2025 season. Kirk's final year of arbitration has been wiped out by his new contract, and he is no longer slated to hit free agency at the end of 2026.
Kirk broke out as an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2022, batting .285 with 14 home runs, 63 RBIs, a .786 OPS and 4.0 WAR in 139 games. Over the past two seasons, though, Kirk has hit .251 with a .685 OPS and 3.9 WAR across 226 appearances.
Still, Toronto showed faith in Kirk when they dealt veteran catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox at last summer's deadline. The Blue Jays' projected backup catcher, 33-year-old Tyler Heineman, has appeared in just 111 games over the course of his five MLB seasons.
Even with Kirk taken care of, Toronto's list of upcoming free agents leaves the future of the franchise up in the air. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and starting pitcher Max Scherzer are still on pace to hit the open market next winter, while outfielder Daulton Varsho, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and outfielder George Springer are bound for free agency after 2026.
Kirk, Gold Glove second baseman Andrés Giménez and All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander are the only key members of the roster who are locked up long term, as even José Berríos has a potential opt-out at the end of next season.
The 2025 Blue Jays are set to open their regular season slate against the Baltimore Orioles on March 27. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
