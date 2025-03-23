Miami Marlins' Connor Norby Facing Injury Scare After Exiting Spring Training Game
Miami Marlins infielder Connor Norby left Saturday's spring training contest against the Houston Astros with left side tightness, manager Clayton McCullough told reporters after the game.
Norby suffered the injury sliding into third base on a two-out triple in the top of the second inning. Echedry Vargas came in as a pinch runner, marking the end of Norby's day.
The 24-year-old has been labeled as day-to-day as he heads back to Miami for further evaluation.
Norby is expected to serve as the Marlins' everyday third baseman in 2025, although his status has been brought into question with Opening Day less than a week out.
The former top prospect came over in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles at last summer's deadline. Upon getting promoted, Norby set a franchise record by racking up nine extra-base hits through his first 12 games in Miami.
Norby hit .247 with a .760 OPS in a Marlins uniform last season, notching seven home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases and a 0.2 WAR in 36 games. He is a career .294 hitter with an .867 OPS in Triple-A, averaging 28 home runs, 44 doubles, 107 RBI and 15 stolen bases per 162 games at that level.
Miami has two spring training games remaining – one on Sunday against the New York Mets and another against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. They are slated to open the regular season Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
