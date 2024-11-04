Fastball

Milwaukee Brewers Defensive Guru Reacts to Winning Gold Glove Award

The Brewers have plenty of questions this offseason, but they do seem to have a pretty good handle on things defensively.

Brady Farkas

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) cannot make a catch on a home run hit by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) in the ninth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 3.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) cannot make a catch on a home run hit by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (not pictured) in the ninth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 3. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2025 season, the Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of questions to answer. How will they replace shortstop Willy Adames if he chooses to leave in free agency? How will they beef up a pitching staff that was decimated by injury? Will they trade closer Devin Williams similarly to how they traded Josh Hader just a few years ago?

While there are plenty of questions, there are also answers for Milwaukee, at least defensively. On Sunday night, outfielder Sal Frelick and second baseman Brice Turang were both named National League Gold Glove Award winners. Frelick's award officially came in right field.

The duo became the first pair of Brewers teammates to win the Gold Glove since 1979, according to MLB.com.

Once the announcements were made, Frelick reacted to his win in a press release.

“The identity of our team over the past few years has always been pitching and defense,” Frelick said. “I think you take pride in that when you throw on the Brewers uniform and take the field knowing that is your identity. We have great staff, too, that put us in great positions.

“It’s the culture of our organization. You take pride in that as a player.”

This win was even more impressive for Frelick considering that he began the year as an infielder. He worked all last offseason to make himself an infielder and an early-season injury forced him back into the outfield.

Ironically enough, both Frelick and Turang joined us on Fastball last month. Frelick spoke about his position change and you can read it here.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News