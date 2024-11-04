Milwaukee Brewers Defensive Guru Reacts to Winning Gold Glove Award
Heading into the 2025 season, the Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of questions to answer. How will they replace shortstop Willy Adames if he chooses to leave in free agency? How will they beef up a pitching staff that was decimated by injury? Will they trade closer Devin Williams similarly to how they traded Josh Hader just a few years ago?
While there are plenty of questions, there are also answers for Milwaukee, at least defensively. On Sunday night, outfielder Sal Frelick and second baseman Brice Turang were both named National League Gold Glove Award winners. Frelick's award officially came in right field.
The duo became the first pair of Brewers teammates to win the Gold Glove since 1979, according to MLB.com.
Once the announcements were made, Frelick reacted to his win in a press release.
“The identity of our team over the past few years has always been pitching and defense,” Frelick said. “I think you take pride in that when you throw on the Brewers uniform and take the field knowing that is your identity. We have great staff, too, that put us in great positions.
“It’s the culture of our organization. You take pride in that as a player.”
This win was even more impressive for Frelick considering that he began the year as an infielder. He worked all last offseason to make himself an infielder and an early-season injury forced him back into the outfield.
Ironically enough, both Frelick and Turang joined us on Fastball last month. Frelick spoke about his position change and you can read it here.
