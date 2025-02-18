Milwaukee Brewers' Gold Glover Makes Drastic Physical Change Heading into 2025
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has added 25 pounds of muscle heading into spring training, according to a report from MLB.com.
According to Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy, Frelick has added the bulk in order to stay strong the entire season, and it could also help some more authority to his offensive profile.
At the plate, his 83.4 mph average exit velocity was the lowest in baseball, per Statcast, and while that may not dramatically change with the added bulk, Frelick is eager to feel stronger as the season wears on.
The 24-year-old Massachusetts native was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Boston College, making his debut in 2023.
Frelick hit .259 last season, but he popped just two home runs and brought in 32. He did steal 18 bases and also won a Gold Glove award for his work in right field. While he provides value on the bases and defensively, the Brewers could use more help from him offensively, especially in the wake of losing Willy Adames in free agency. He signed with the San Francisco Giants.
The Brewers won the National League Central last season but were bested in the wild card by the New York Mets. It's the second straight year that Milwaukee lost in the wild card round.
In addition to losing Adames, the Brewers have other questions as well: How dod they replace closer Devin Williams, who they traded to the New York Yankees? And how much can they get from Brandon Woodruff, who missed all of 2024 with injury?
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.