Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio Could Take MVP From Shohei Ohtani, Evaluators Say
According to rival evaluators, Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio could take the National League MVP throne away from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in 2025.
That's what Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote in his all-encompassing season preview on Friday:
Multiple evaluators say Chourio has as good a chance as anyone in the NL to unseat Ohtani as MVP. Still just 21, Chourio homered 21 times and stole 22 bases last season before he could legally drink alcohol.
The former No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, Chourio put together an incredible season last year, helping the Brewers win the National League Central and advance to the National League wild card series. He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
In addition to his home runs and stolen bases, he also hit .275 and had 79 RBIs.
Part of the reason why so much of the Brewers season rides on Chourio's success is because the team lost superstar shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. He signed a big deal with the San Francisco Giants, leaving a gaping hole in Pat Murphy's batting order. In addition to that, they also lost All-Star closer Devin Williams, who they traded to the New York Yankees.
The Brewers were beaten by the New York Mets in the playoffs last year, marking the second straight year that they lost in the wild card round.
Milwaukee opens up the season on March 27 on the road at the Yankees, who won the American League pennant a year ago.
Related MLB Stories
GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.