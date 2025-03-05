Milwaukee Brewers Place Former Trade Acquisition on 60-Day IL to Make Room for Jose Quintana
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed left-handed pitcher DL Hall on the 60-day injured list with a lat problem. The procedural move has opened up a 40-man roster spot for Jose Quintana, who has now been officially signed to a one-year deal.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had the news on social media:
The mystery man in the back halls of AmFam Phoenix has officially signed. The Brewers make José Quintana's one-year deal official. DL Hall to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man.
First, with regards to Hall. He's 26 years old and was taken in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of the Georgia high school ranks. He's made 42 major league apperances with the Orioles and Brewers, going 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA. He's made eight career starts, seven of which came with Milwaukee last year.
The Brewers acquired him last offseason in the deal that sent former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Orioles.
As for Quintana, he is a 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA and helped the Mets advance to the NLCS a season ago, where they were beaten by the Dodgers in six games.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with the White Sox and has won double-digit games five times in his career. The White Sox eventually traded him to the Chicago Cubs in the deal that brought them Eloy Jimenez.
