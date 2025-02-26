Milwaukee Brewers Righty to Undergo Surgery, Miss Entire 2025 Season
We heard last week that the Milwaukee Brewers were dealing with a multitude of injuries at spring training, including to right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas. Now, we know that the "significant" lat injury he was dealing with will require surgery that will keep him out the entire season.
Per Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak on social media:
JB Bukauskas will have surgery on his injured right lat and need 9-10 months to recover.
It’s the fourth time Bukauskas has injured the same lat.
“It sounds weird but I’m excited,” he said. “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and finally get it fixed.”
Bukauskas, 28, is a three-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Brewers, he's gone 2-2 in his career with a 5.04 ERA. He's made 33 career appearances, all of which have come out of the bullpen.
The Brewers dealt with injury attrition on their staff all of last season, losing Brandon Woodruff for the year, Wade Miley for most of the year, and top prospect Robert Gasser almost instantly after his major league debut, so it's tough to be going through this again for manager Pat Murphy.
Milwaukee is coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games before losing to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the playoffs. In addition to the injury to Bukauskas, the group is also dealing with an injury to Blake Perkins, who has a fracture in his leg.
Willy Adames also left in free agency for San Francisco.
Related MLB Stories
ON THE MEND: After dealing with an illness early in camp, Boston Red Sox Gold Glover Wilyer Abreu has been cleared to work out, but he can't participate in baseball activities. CLICK HERE:
SCARY MOMENT: Joey Loperfido, who is trying to make the Toronto Blue Jays as a reserve outfielder, left the game on Wednesday in a scary moment. CLICK HERE:
INSIDE TRACK: Miguel Vargas, who was acquired by the Chicago White Sox last season, has the inside track at third base heading into the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.