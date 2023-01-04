Milwaukee Brewers Sign Veteran Starting Pitcher to One-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley, Bob Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal report.

Miley's contract includes a $10 million mutual option for 2024, or a $1 million buyout.

According to Nightengale, Miley was considering retirement. He made just eight starts, logging just 37 innings in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs. A shoulder injury sidelined Miley for much of the year, then the veteran left a late-September game early with oblique tightness.

Miley impressed in 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a 12-7 record, 3.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 139 ERA+ over 28 starts and 163 innings. Miley also threw a no-hitter in May of 2021.

Miley just turned 36 and will be returning to the Brewers, a club he made 16 starts for in 2018, logging a 2.57 ERA.

The Brewers already have a plethora of starting pitching options, including Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer, Adrian Houser and Jason Alexander. The club also acquired starting pitcher Bryse Wilson earlier in the day from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

