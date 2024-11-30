Brewers' Tyler Black Labeled Potential Trade Candidate Ahead of Winter Meetings
If the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to go all-in for 2025, doing so may cost them one of their top prospects.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list of top prospects who could be centerpieces in trades at the upcoming Winter Meetings in Dallas. Brewers infielder Tyler Black, who made his MLB debut in 2024, was one of the 10 players to make the cut.
Black, 24, hit .204 with two RBI, three stolen bases, a .561 OPS and a -0.1 WAR across 18 games at the big league level this year. Down in Triple-A, though, Black ended the season batting .258 with 14 home runs, 67 RBI, 20 stolen bases and an .803 OPS in 102 games.
The previous season, Black hit .284 with 18 home runs, 73 RBI, 55 stolen bases, a .930 OPS in 123 games between Double-A and Triple-A. In his minor league career, Black has drawn 220 walks compared to 262 strikeouts.
That production has helped Black assert himself as the No. 5 prospect in the Brewers' farm system. He was a consensus top-75 prospect in baseball coming into 2024.
Black does not have a defensive position locked down, spending time at first, second and third base as well as center and left field, plus designated hitter. Despite that flexibility, there isn't a clear path for Black to break into Milwaukee's everyday lineup.
Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell have the three outfield spots locked down, while Christian Yelich will presumably serve as a full-time designated hitter once he recovers from back surgery. First baseman Rhys Hoskins picked up his player option for 2025, Brice Turang is in place at second and Joey Ortiz played great defense at third after coming over in last offseason's Corbin Burnes trade.
Ortiz could slide over to shortstop if Willy Adames leaves in free agency, but Black might still be considered expendable if the Brewers are looking for an upgrade elsewhere on their roster.
The 2024 Baseball Winter Meetings are set to take place between Dec. 8 and 12 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. Plenty of free agent deals and big-time trades come together at the event every year, and perhaps Black could be one of the key pieces on the move this time around.
