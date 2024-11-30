Fastball

Brewers' Tyler Black Labeled Potential Trade Candidate Ahead of Winter Meetings

Tyler Black made his MLB debut in 2024, but with so many everyday contributors penciled into the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup ahead of him, the top prospect could get traded this offseason.

Sam Connon

Feb 24, 2024; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Black (86) bats against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex.
Feb 24, 2024; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Black (86) bats against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to go all-in for 2025, doing so may cost them one of their top prospects.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter compiled a list of top prospects who could be centerpieces in trades at the upcoming Winter Meetings in Dallas. Brewers infielder Tyler Black, who made his MLB debut in 2024, was one of the 10 players to make the cut.

Black, 24, hit .204 with two RBI, three stolen bases, a .561 OPS and a -0.1 WAR across 18 games at the big league level this year. Down in Triple-A, though, Black ended the season batting .258 with 14 home runs, 67 RBI, 20 stolen bases and an .803 OPS in 102 games.

The previous season, Black hit .284 with 18 home runs, 73 RBI, 55 stolen bases, a .930 OPS in 123 games between Double-A and Triple-A. In his minor league career, Black has drawn 220 walks compared to 262 strikeouts.

That production has helped Black assert himself as the No. 5 prospect in the Brewers' farm system. He was a consensus top-75 prospect in baseball coming into 2024.

Black does not have a defensive position locked down, spending time at first, second and third base as well as center and left field, plus designated hitter. Despite that flexibility, there isn't a clear path for Black to break into Milwaukee's everyday lineup.

Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell have the three outfield spots locked down, while Christian Yelich will presumably serve as a full-time designated hitter once he recovers from back surgery. First baseman Rhys Hoskins picked up his player option for 2025, Brice Turang is in place at second and Joey Ortiz played great defense at third after coming over in last offseason's Corbin Burnes trade.

Ortiz could slide over to shortstop if Willy Adames leaves in free agency, but Black might still be considered expendable if the Brewers are looking for an upgrade elsewhere on their roster.

The 2024 Baseball Winter Meetings are set to take place between Dec. 8 and 12 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. Plenty of free agent deals and big-time trades come together at the event every year, and perhaps Black could be one of the key pieces on the move this time around.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News