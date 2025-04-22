Minnesota Twins Closer with Electric Fastball Named Possible Trade Candidate
The Minnesota Twins enter play on Tuesday at 7-15 and in fourth place in the American League Central. After getting to the playoffs in 2023 and just narrowly missing in 2024, the Twins had playoff goals again this season. Thus far, they are among the most disappointing teams in the sport.
And according to Buster Olney of ESPN, if they continue to falter, closer Jhoan Duran could find himself on the trade market.
If they're out of the running, they could make the trade deadline a lot more interesting if they're willing to deal some of their controllable players, such as Duran. As a rookie in 2022, he looked as if he would turn into one of the league's top relievers. It hasn't quite happened, but he still throws 100 mph and could be added to the late-inning pitching mix for a playoff team
Duran, 27, is one of the top arms in the sport, complete with a 100 MPH fastball and a mid-90s splitter. He's 0-0 this year but sports a 0.96 ERA in 10 games. He's under contract through 2027, so teams will certainly see the team control as appealing, and the Twins may want to shed themselves of the increasing arbitration salaries of the next two years.
Lifetime, Duran is 11-19 with a 2.51 ERA. He has 59 saves and has struck out 248 batters in 193.2 career innings.
The Twins are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Chicago White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET.
