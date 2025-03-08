Minnesota Twins Star Scuffling in Big Way to Start Spring Training
Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa is off to a rough start at the plate in spring training, as he's just 1-for-16 across six games.
Now, spring training results don't matter, and spring training results aren't predictive of what's to come in the regular season, but you would like to carry some positive momentum into the season, and Correa isn't.
And Correa is a guy that the Twins need to carry them the most this season. In the wake of budget concerns and a potential sale, the Twins didn't do anything big this offseason. In fact, they lost Max Kepler and Carlos Santana, making Correa's presence even more important.
Correa played just 86 games last season as a result of injury, hitting .310 with 14 homers and 54 RBI. The Twins missed the playoffs after an epic collapse in the last six weeks of the season, finishing off a once-promising season.
A 10-year veteran of the Houston Astros and the Twins, Correa is a three-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner. He is a lifetime .275 hitter with 187 homers. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He's received MVP votes in three different years.
However, injuries have plagued him off-and-on for the last few years. He played 135 games in 2023 but struggled as he played through injury and he played 136 games in 2022.
The Twins will continue Grapefruit League play for the next two-plus weeks and will open up the regular season on March 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS PEN ISSUES: Erik Swanson is likely to start the year on the injured list for the Blue Jays. Here's what's bothering him. CLICK HERE:
FUN HISTORY FOR JOSE: The Brewers recently signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana and he's set to make some fun history when he hits the field this year. CLICK HERE:
BRAVES SEARCHING: After losing Sean Murphy to an injury, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking for catching help, including a pair of former White Sox. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.