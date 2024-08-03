Fastball

Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis Jokes About Drug Test Following Big Night at the Plate

Royce Lewis was late to his press conference following the Minnesota Twins' win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday due to a drug test, but he said the only thing in his veins is ice cream.

Sam Connon

Aug 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis (23) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Target Field. / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Royce Lewis hadn't been quite as efficient at the plate since coming off the injured list last week, until he broke out in a big way on Friday.

The Minnesota Twins slugger went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI, powering his team to a 10-2 win. Whether the performance raised some flags in the league office, or if it was simply coincidental timing, Lewis found himself having to answer for his solid showing at the plate.

As recounted by MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park, Lewis apologized to reporters for being late to his postgame interview. He explained that it was because he was pulled aside for a drug test, which he assured wouldn't uncover anything illegal in his system.

"All they're going to find in these veins is ice cream, bro," Lewis said.

Lewis hit a home run on Opening Day, but missed the next 58 games with a quad strain. When he finally returned in June, he hit nine home runs in his first 15 appearances back in the lineup.

From there, Lewis went 5-for-32 without a home run over the next eight games, then hit the injured list again with a right adductor strain. Lewis homered in his second game back on July 27, but he was still just 4-for-19 since coming off the IL prior to Friday.

The 25-year-old third baseman is now batting .286 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI, a 1.036 OPS and 1.5 WAR through 31 games this season. In the 101 games he has played since making his MLB debut in 2022, Lewis is a .301 hitter with 29 home runs, 82 RBI, a .950 OPS and 4.3 WAR.

Lewis and the Twins are set to resume their series with the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Minnesota is looking to keep pace in the Wild Card race, while Chicago is trying to snap a franchise-record 18-game losing streak.

