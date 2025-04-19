MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Makes Statement That Surely Won't Sit Well with Dodgers Fans
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made a regrettable statement to the Los Angeles Times recently.
In an article written by Bill Shaikin, Manfred was asked about a possible solution to escalating Los Angeles Dodgers' ticket prices.
Sam Blum of The Athletic posted Manfred's answer: "If local fans consider the Dodgers' prices too high, Manfred suggested where they could find a cost-effective alternative. 'One of the leaders in terms of thinking about affordability has been the other Los Angeles team,' Manfred said."
So, the commissioner is telling fans of their favorite team to go watch another team? And while the Angels are represented by the "Los Angeles" name, they actually play in Anaheim, which is 30 minutes away (without traffic), and could be hard for Dodgers fans to get to also.
There may not be a good solution to the Dodgers' ticket prices, that's just the reality of their big payroll and popularity, but the answer to the problem is not going to watch another team, that much I am sure.
The Dodgers are on the road right now and just beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday night in Arlington.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win on the mound, going 7.0 shutout innings and striking out five. Jacob deGrom was saddled with the loss after allowing just one run over 7.0 innings. He struck out seven.
The two teams will play again on Saturday with the first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers are now 15-6 on the season.
Related MLB Stories
NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE: