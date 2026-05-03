MLB Hot Seat: New Manager Emerges After Alex Cora, Rob Thomson

We've already seen two big-name managers lose their jobs already this season across Major League Baseball. Who will be next?

While it's just May 3, this is a question that has to be asked. The Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora just over one week ago and the Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by firing Rob Thomson as well. The New York Mets seemed like the next club that was going to make a move, but they opted against it. The Mets have publicly backed manager Carlos Mendoza.

So, with Mendoza expected to stay, who could be next to go? USA Today's Bob Nightengale said that it could be Houston Astros manager Joe Espada.

Which MLB Manager Could Be Next To Get The Boot?

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada talks with a player in the dugout before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Now that Carlos Mendoza has been informed that his job is safe for the time being, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada could be the next manager dismissed amid the Astros’ struggles," Nightengale wrote.

Espada is in his third season managing the Astros and things have been anything but smooth so far this season. The Astros are tied for last place in the American League West with a 13-21 record. In fact, the 13-21 record actually is tied for the worst record in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels. That's certainly not going to cut it.

The issue is the Astros' pitching. Right now, the Astros have the worst team ERA in baseball at 5.91. The next-closest team to Houston is the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4.96. Offensively, the Astros are just fine. Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball at 175. But, again, the pitching has been bad enough that it has tanked the Astros' season to this point.

There's still a lot of time left in the season, but it certainly has been a surprise to see the manager carousel already spinning this season. There are few people who could've seen the Red Sox and Phillies both making a move at this point in the season. Now, the Astros are being talked about as a team that could do the same. These are three teams that were supposed to be contenders and are closer to the very bottom of the league. Teams like the Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Athletics are all doing much better with much lower payrolls. It just goes to show that baseball is unpredictable, to say the least.