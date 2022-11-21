MLB Hot Stove: Could New York Yankees Bring Back Luke Voit?

2020 Major League Baseball home run leader Luke Voit was not tendered a contract by the Washington Nationals, making the 31-year-old a free agent free to sign with any team.

Voit was a solid contributor for the New York Yankees, from the time the club traded for him in 2018 to when the Yankees dealt him last offseason.

From 2018 through 2021, Voit slashed .270/.362/.881, leading MLB in home runs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and finishing ninth in American League MVP voting in the same season.

Voit's 2021 season was limited by injuries, leading to the club acquiring Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs prior to the trade deadline. Days after the Yankees re-signed Rizzo last offseason, the Yankees dealt Voit to the San Diego Padres for Justin Lange.

Five months later, the Padres included Voit in an eight-player trade to the Nationals for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

Now, Voit is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Could a reunion with the Yankees be in the works? Probably not, to tell the truth.

The Yankees effectively replaced Voit with Rizzo, and while the Yankees could bring Voit back as a designated hitter, the Yankees seem to have an enough DH options, with Giancarlo Stanton being the player that will likely receive the most time at the position in 2023. The Yankees can also use the DH spot to give everyday position players a day off from the field. The Yankees already have enough home run hitters in their batting order and if they need to add anything to their lineup this winter, it's contact bats that get on base at a high percentage.

Voit should receive opportunities to start for a number of clubs looking for a first baseman and designated hitter on the open market. A reunion with the Yankees at this time seems rather unlikely.

