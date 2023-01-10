MLB Hot Stove: Unsigned Carlos Correa, Wife Post TikTok Video with Son

Shortstop Carlos Correa appears to not be losing sleep over his lingering free agency saga. Monday, his wife posted a funny TikTok video involving Correa and his son Kylo.

As of Jan. 10, shortstop Carlos Correa is still a free agent. He agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets nearly three weeks ago, but the deal has yet to be finalized.

The latest development in the Correa saga came Monday evening, when The Athletic reported that the shortstop has engaged in contract discussions to return to the Minnesota Twins, and per the report, talks have accelerated in recent days. Correa does not appear to be losing sleep during his lingering free agency.

Monday, Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez posted a video to TikTok, where she appears to be cutting the toenails and fingernails of their baby son Kylo. Correa is running around making funny noises and making his son laugh, while his wife clips Kylo's nails.

Correa proposed to Rodriguez on national television after the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017. Rodriguez gave birth to their first child, Kylo, in Nov. 2021.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins last March, with opt outs after each season. Correa opted out after the first year of his contract, making him a free agent once again. In recent days, the potential for a return to Minnesota appears to have increased in likelihood, as Correa is still without a finalized contract with the Mets. We'll keep an eye on his social media in the coming days, to see if he drops anymore hints.

Late last week, Mets owner Steve Cohen liked a tweet that read, "Correa Needs Mets More than They Need Him."

