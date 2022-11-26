Skip to main content
MLB Hot Stove: Who is Kodai Senga? Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

MLB Hot Stove: Who is Kodai Senga? Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

Star pitcher Kodai Senga from Japan is drawing a great deal of interest from Major League clubs, as Senga tests free agency. Here is all that you need to know about the 29-year-old free agent pitcher.
Star pitcher Kodai Senga from Japan is drawing a great deal of interest from Major League clubs, as Senga tests free agency. Here is all that you need to know about the 29-year-old free agent pitcher.

Japanese free agent pitcher Kodai Senga has begun meeting with Major League teams, as he explores the open market. The 29-year-old is drawing interest from a number of clubs.

Senga was born in Gamagori, Aichi, Japan. He has played professionally for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in both the Japanese Pacific League (JPL) and Japanese Western League (JPWL), since 2012.

In 11 professional seasons, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

Senga is a proper free agent, and not subject to posting fees, unlike outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Senga's preference is reportedly to play in a large market for a team that is ready to compete for a championship. The San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs have all been linked to Senga.

