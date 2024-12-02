Fastball

MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays Still Have Shot For Juan Soto, Decision Could Come Soon

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are still in the running for the free agent superstar.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) slides into home plate scoring a run ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in 2024.
New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) slides into home plate scoring a run ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in 2024. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Juan Soto's free agent decision could come within the next week, meaning it could happen before the baseball world convenes in Dallas for the winter meetings.

Heyman made the comments on the "Foul Territory TV" program on Monday afternoon. Also, with regards to the teams involved, Heyman indicated that all five of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are still possibilities. The Blue Jays have been listed as a dark horse throughout the process.

The potential quick timing of all this makes sense, as Soto is essentially holding up the rest of the free agent market. Each of those five teams need to make alternate plans if Soto ends up not coming to them and once Soto signs, the dam can break for Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez.

As for the Blue Jays, they are trying to pair Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. Soto is coming off a year in which he hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI for the Yankees, helping lead them to the World Series. A twosome of him and Guerrero Jr. would instantly be the best in the American League, but if the team doesn't get him, they have been linked to both Bregman and Santander.

The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season at 74-88. They had made the playoffs the two previous seasons.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News