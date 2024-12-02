MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays Still Have Shot For Juan Soto, Decision Could Come Soon
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Juan Soto's free agent decision could come within the next week, meaning it could happen before the baseball world convenes in Dallas for the winter meetings.
Heyman made the comments on the "Foul Territory TV" program on Monday afternoon. Also, with regards to the teams involved, Heyman indicated that all five of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are still possibilities. The Blue Jays have been listed as a dark horse throughout the process.
The potential quick timing of all this makes sense, as Soto is essentially holding up the rest of the free agent market. Each of those five teams need to make alternate plans if Soto ends up not coming to them and once Soto signs, the dam can break for Alex Bregman, Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez.
As for the Blue Jays, they are trying to pair Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. Soto is coming off a year in which he hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI for the Yankees, helping lead them to the World Series. A twosome of him and Guerrero Jr. would instantly be the best in the American League, but if the team doesn't get him, they have been linked to both Bregman and Santander.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season at 74-88. They had made the playoffs the two previous seasons.
