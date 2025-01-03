MLB Insider Says Tampa Bay Rays Not Looking to Trade Yandy Diaz or Brandon Lowe
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tampa Bay Rays aren't necessarily looking to trade either of Yandy Diaz or Brandon Lowe, both who have come up in trade rumors this offseason.
Speaking on Thursday's edition of the "Fair Territory" podcast, Rosenthal said he expects the Rays to be very competitive in 2025 and he doesn't think they have the motivation to just dump salary on two of their better offensive pieces.
Rosenthal acknowledged that if a move presents itself that makes the Rays better in both the short and the long term, they could move either player, but it doesn't sound like it's something they really want to do.
You can hear his full comments below, at about the 24-minute mark.
The 33-year-old Diaz is heading into the final year of his contract but there is a team option for 2026. He's coming off a year in which he hit .281 with 14 homers and 65 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .288 hitter who has won a batting title and a Silver Slugger Award. He was also named an All-Star in 2023. Diaz is an eight-year veteran of the Cleveland Guardians and Rays.
As for Lowe, he's now 30-years-old and also is heading into the final year of his deal. He also has a team option for 2026 and is coming off a season in which he hit .244 with 21 homers and 58 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .245 hitter with 126 homers. He is also a one-time All-Star.
The Rays finished fourth in the American League East this past season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.