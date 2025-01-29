MLB Network Names Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Top 5 First Baseman For 2025
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reestablished himself as one of the brightest stars in baseball last season, bolstering his reputation ahead of a critical 2025 campaign.
MLB Network continued its annual "Top 10 Players Right Now" series on Tuesday, tackling first basemen in the penultimate episode. Past performance, advanced metrics, traditional stats and input from the MLB Network research team were all taken into account, resulting in Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman claiming the top spot for the fifth time in six years.
The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and the Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson followed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, before Guerrero appeared at No. 4.
Guerrero came in at No. 7 at the start of 2024, so his placement was an improvement year-over-year. He was ranked No. 3 in 2023, though, and No. 2 in 2022.
In 159 games last season, Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR. He made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, won his second career Silver Slugger, placed sixth in AL MVP voting and earned a spot on the All-MLB First Team.
Still, Guerrero was fresh off a season in which he hit .264 with 26 home runs, 94 RBI, a .788 OPS and a 2.0 WAR. Not bad numbers by any stretch, but a level of production that sharply contrasts what he put out in 2024.
Guerrero is set to hit free agency next winter, unless he and the Blue Jays agree to a extension before Spring Training begins. The 25-year-old is already making $28.5 million in 2025, which is the third-highest salary ever by an arbitration-eligible player.
Considering Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto are the only ones above Guerrero on that list, he could very well be in the market for a record-breaking contract of his own.
Here is the full list of top 10 first basemen that MLB Network compiled for 2025:
1. Freddie Freeman, LAD
2. Bryce Harper, 1B
3. Matt Olson, ATL
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
5. Yandy Díaz, TB
6. Wilson Contreras, STL
7. Christian Walker, HOU
8. Pete Alonso, FA
9. Nathaniel Lowe, WAS
10. Paul Goldschmidt, NYY
