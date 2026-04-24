MLB Power Rankings 4.0: Phillies Collapse, New No. 1 Unseats Dodgers

We have a new No. 1 team across Major League Baseball — and also a New No. 30 team in our weekly power rankings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reigned supreme, but they aren't the No. 1 team in our list any longer this week with the Atlanta Braves coming out on top. Also, the Philadelphia Phillies' freefall cannot be ignored.

Here's where things stand in this week's power rankings.

No. 30: Philadelphia Phillies (8-17)

Apr 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 21

The Phillies have lost nine games in a row. The 2026 season has been a mess for Philadelphia and while the club has the talent to turn things around, there isn't a team in baseball that's colder right now.

No. 29: New York Mets (9-16)

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) talks to teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 23

The Mets had the longest losing streak in the league last week, but finally got back in the win column. New York is 2-8 over its last 10. The talent is there, but the club hasn't gotten out of its own way.

No. 28: Chicago White Sox (10-15)

Apr 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 30

The White Sox are fun and have one of the hottest sluggers in the game in Munetaka Murakami. It'd be a good story if they could rise up this list and continue to improve.

No. 27: Kansas City Royals (8-17)

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs toward first base during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 27

The Royals have been a mess this season as well, despite high expectations heading into the campaign.

No. 26: Boston Red Sox (9-16)

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 18

It's hard to defend Boston much longer at this point. The Red Sox just got swept by the New York Yankees and have one of the worst offenses in baseball.

No. 25: Colorado Rockies (10-16)

Apr 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Juan Mejia (47) pitches in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 29

The Rockies have been better than expected, but still aren't among the best teams in the league

No. 24: San Francisco Giants (11-14)

Apr 18, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 26

The Giants are underachieving, like the Red Sox, Mets, Royals, and Phillies. San Francisco needs more, but the offense hasn't clicked fully.

No. 23: Houston Astros (10-16)

Apr 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 25

It's the year of expected contenders struggling. The Astros fit this description as well, despite a hot start early.

No. 22: Washington Nationals (11-15)

Apr 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 28

The young Nationals have been better than expeted as well, but don't expect a run this year.

No. 21: Toronto Blue Jays (10-14)

Apr 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 24

The Blue Jays are injured, but have enough talent to weather the storm. Right now, they are low. Soon enough, they should rise.

No. 20: Seattle Mariners (11-15)

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12, left) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodríguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Athletics during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 22

The Mariners have started to show some signs of life. Eventually, they will rise on this list as well if they stay the course.

No. 19: Los Angeles Angels (12-14)

Apr 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) runs after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 16

If Mike Trout can stay healthy, the Angles could surprise some people in 2026.

No. 18: Miami Marlins (12-13)

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 20

The Marlins have leveled off, but still are floating right around .500.

No. 17: Minnesota Twins (12-13)

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 17

The Twins have done well thanks in large part to their pitching. As long as the arms stay healthy, the Twins should float around .500 at least.

No. 16: Detroit Tigers (14-12)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field for pitching change during the seventh inning against Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 19

The Tigers should be better than they are. They have the arms to contend, but the club hasn't broken out yet.

No. 15: Athletics (13-12)

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 15

The Athletics have been a pleasant surprise. Hopefully, this continues throughout the campaign.

No. 14: Baltimore Orioles (12-13)

Apr 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Pete Alonso (25) celebrates after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 13

The Orioles added big-name pieces, like Pete Alonso, this past offseason. They haven't fully broken out yet either.

No. 13: Tampa Bay Rays (13-11)

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) throws to first for an out during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 12

The Rays have been among the biggest surprises in the American League. The Rays had no buzz coming into the season, but are better than expected.

No. 12: Milwaukee Brewers (12-8)

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) hits a single during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 9

The Brewers are injured, but have stayed above water. They will be better as Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, and Jackson Chourio return.

No. 11: St. Louis Cardinals (14-10)

Apr 20, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates a run in the sixth inning with left fielder Thomas Saggese (25) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 10

Another one of the league's best surprises of the 2026 season. The Cardinals thrived early on and the good times have continued.

No. 10: Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11)

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 11

The Pirates have enough pitching to continue this hot streak to being the season. They could make a push for a playoff spot.

No. 9: Chicago Cubs (16-9)

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 14

The Cubs struggled early on, but are starting to find their footing in a competitive National League Central.

No. 8: Texas Rangers (13-12)

Apr 23, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) throws during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 7

Like the Pirates, the Rangers have the arms to contend in 2026.

No. 7: Arizona Diamondbacks (13-11)

Apr 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) acknowledges the Chicago White Sox bench in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 8

The Diamondbacks are in one of the toughest divisions in baseball but they have found some success early on.

No. 6: Cleveland Guardians (14-12)

Apr 21, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds third base en route to scoring during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 6

The Guardians aren't flashy, but they find a way to keep winning games in large part due to their pitching.

No. 5: Cincinnati Reds (16-9)

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) moves into the bunt position during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 4

The Reds have surprised a lot of people this season. Simply put, they play good baseball and have no clear weakness right now.

No. 4: New York Yankees (16-9)

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after scoring against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 5

The Yankees dropped last week, but just swept the Red Sox and look like the best team in the American League.

No. 3: San Diego Padres (17-8)

Apr 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after striking out in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 3

The Padres are pushing the Dodgers in the National League West right now. There's an argument that the Padres could be the best team in the division.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (17-8)

Apr 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets the umpire before taking an at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 1

The Dodgers are going to be just fine, but they're a bit banged up. They're just going to get better as the season goes on.

No. 1: Atlanta Braves (18-8)

Apr 13, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) points into the Miami Marlins dugout in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 2

Despite losing a few arms, the Braves have been dominant to kick off the season. Right now, they're the No. 1 team in the league.