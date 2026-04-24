MLB Power Rankings 4.0: Phillies Collapse, New No. 1 Unseats Dodgers

We have a new No. 1 team across Major League Baseball — and also a New No. 30 team in our weekly power rankings.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reigned supreme, but they aren't the No. 1 team in our list any longer this week with the Atlanta Braves coming out on top. Also, the Philadelphia Phillies' freefall cannot be ignored.
Here's where things stand in this week's power rankings.
No. 30: Philadelphia Phillies (8-17)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 21
The Phillies have lost nine games in a row. The 2026 season has been a mess for Philadelphia and while the club has the talent to turn things around, there isn't a team in baseball that's colder right now.
No. 29: New York Mets (9-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 23
The Mets had the longest losing streak in the league last week, but finally got back in the win column. New York is 2-8 over its last 10. The talent is there, but the club hasn't gotten out of its own way.
No. 28: Chicago White Sox (10-15)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 30
The White Sox are fun and have one of the hottest sluggers in the game in Munetaka Murakami. It'd be a good story if they could rise up this list and continue to improve.
No. 27: Kansas City Royals (8-17)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 27
The Royals have been a mess this season as well, despite high expectations heading into the campaign.
No. 26: Boston Red Sox (9-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 18
It's hard to defend Boston much longer at this point. The Red Sox just got swept by the New York Yankees and have one of the worst offenses in baseball.
No. 25: Colorado Rockies (10-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 29
The Rockies have been better than expected, but still aren't among the best teams in the league
No. 24: San Francisco Giants (11-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 26
The Giants are underachieving, like the Red Sox, Mets, Royals, and Phillies. San Francisco needs more, but the offense hasn't clicked fully.
No. 23: Houston Astros (10-16)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 25
It's the year of expected contenders struggling. The Astros fit this description as well, despite a hot start early.
No. 22: Washington Nationals (11-15)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 28
The young Nationals have been better than expeted as well, but don't expect a run this year.
No. 21: Toronto Blue Jays (10-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 24
The Blue Jays are injured, but have enough talent to weather the storm. Right now, they are low. Soon enough, they should rise.
No. 20: Seattle Mariners (11-15)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 22
The Mariners have started to show some signs of life. Eventually, they will rise on this list as well if they stay the course.
No. 19: Los Angeles Angels (12-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 16
If Mike Trout can stay healthy, the Angles could surprise some people in 2026.
No. 18: Miami Marlins (12-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 20
The Marlins have leveled off, but still are floating right around .500.
No. 17: Minnesota Twins (12-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 17
The Twins have done well thanks in large part to their pitching. As long as the arms stay healthy, the Twins should float around .500 at least.
No. 16: Detroit Tigers (14-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 19
The Tigers should be better than they are. They have the arms to contend, but the club hasn't broken out yet.
No. 15: Athletics (13-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 15
The Athletics have been a pleasant surprise. Hopefully, this continues throughout the campaign.
No. 14: Baltimore Orioles (12-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 13
The Orioles added big-name pieces, like Pete Alonso, this past offseason. They haven't fully broken out yet either.
No. 13: Tampa Bay Rays (13-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 12
The Rays have been among the biggest surprises in the American League. The Rays had no buzz coming into the season, but are better than expected.
No. 12: Milwaukee Brewers (12-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 9
The Brewers are injured, but have stayed above water. They will be better as Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, and Jackson Chourio return.
No. 11: St. Louis Cardinals (14-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 10
Another one of the league's best surprises of the 2026 season. The Cardinals thrived early on and the good times have continued.
No. 10: Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 11
The Pirates have enough pitching to continue this hot streak to being the season. They could make a push for a playoff spot.
No. 9: Chicago Cubs (16-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 14
The Cubs struggled early on, but are starting to find their footing in a competitive National League Central.
No. 8: Texas Rangers (13-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 7
Like the Pirates, the Rangers have the arms to contend in 2026.
No. 7: Arizona Diamondbacks (13-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 8
The Diamondbacks are in one of the toughest divisions in baseball but they have found some success early on.
No. 6: Cleveland Guardians (14-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 6
The Guardians aren't flashy, but they find a way to keep winning games in large part due to their pitching.
No. 5: Cincinnati Reds (16-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 4
The Reds have surprised a lot of people this season. Simply put, they play good baseball and have no clear weakness right now.
No. 4: New York Yankees (16-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 5
The Yankees dropped last week, but just swept the Red Sox and look like the best team in the American League.
No. 3: San Diego Padres (17-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 3
The Padres are pushing the Dodgers in the National League West right now. There's an argument that the Padres could be the best team in the division.
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers (17-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 1
The Dodgers are going to be just fine, but they're a bit banged up. They're just going to get better as the season goes on.
No. 1: Atlanta Braves (18-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 2
Despite losing a few arms, the Braves have been dominant to kick off the season. Right now, they're the No. 1 team in the league.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
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