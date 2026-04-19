MLB Power Rankings 3.0: Yankees Slide, Padres Rise, Dodgers Are Inevitable

It was another intriguing week across Major League Baseball that featured plenty of movement in the standings. And with that being said, plenty of movement in our weekly power rankings.

Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers were No. 1. They still are. That's not much of a spoiler because of the fact that no other team in baseball has been better than Los Angeles. The New York Yankees dropped a bit and the San Diego Padres soared.

Let's take a look at this week's power rankings.

No. 30: Chicago White Sox (7-14)

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 27

The White Sox have young talent, led by Munetaka Murakami, but they just haven't been able to get their footing consistently.

No. 29: Colorado Rockies (8-13)

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates with pitcher Victor Vodnik (38) after a save during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 29

The Rockies showed some life early on to kick off the season, but have started to come back down to earth.

No. 28: Washington Nationals (9-12)

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 30

Like the White Sox, the Nationals have some very intriguing talent, led by CJ Abrams. Abrams is playing at an All-Star level right now with six homers and a .338 batting average in 20 games.

No. 27: Kansas City Royals (7-14)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates scoring a run against Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 20

The first big surprise of the power rankings 3.0. The Royals should be much better. The expectation entering the season was that they would be among the teams vying for a playoff spot this year. Instead, they have the same record as the White Sox.

No. 26: San Francisco Giants (9-12)

Apr 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) rounds third base to score a run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 19

Another disappointment. The Giants have the talent to be really good, but it's not translating to wins. It doesn't help that the NL West is a juggernaut.

No. 25: Houston Astros (8-14)

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Shay Whitcomb (14) hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 9

Houston has been one of the league's hottest teams and coldest teams at times this season. Right now, they aren't living up to expectations.

No. 24: Toronto Blue Jays (7-13)

Apr 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) throws his bat after striking gout against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 10

This isn't necessarily the Blue Jays' fault. The Blue Jays are dealing with so many injuries that any team would struggle. They will improve, though.

No. 23: New York Mets (7-14)

Apr 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) celebrates his home run against the Chicago Cubs with center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 14

The Mets are in a free-fall right now. Plus, they don't have Juan Soto in the lineup. Things are not going well, to say the least.

No. 22: Seattle Mariners (9-13)

Apr 16, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a single during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 24

The Mariners haven't been able to dig themselves out of this early season hole quite yet. The offense has been tough to watch.

No. 21: Philadelphia Phillies (8-12)

Apr 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) stands with hands on hips after a pop out to end the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 11

The Phillies will turn things around at some point, right? The Phillies won 96 games last year. Something has got to give.

No. 20: Miami Marlins (9-12)

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 6

Miami has crashed down to earth. The Marlins were one of the best teams in baseball over the first few weeks of the season. That isn't the case right now.

No. 19: Detroit Tigers (11-10)

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 28

The Tigers struggled out of the gate, but have started to look like the club everyone expected them to be thanks to good pitching.

No. 18: Boston Red Sox (8-12)

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) runs to third base during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 18

The Red Sox keep taking one step forward followed by one step backward. There's a lot of talent. But can the offense improve?

No. 17: Minnesota Twins (11-10)

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 23

Minnesota has been a pleasant surprise this season. There's enough pitching to think they can maintain this momentum too.

No. 16: Los Angeles Angels (11-11)

Apr 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 25

Mike Trout is back. After an explosive series against the New York Yankes, Trout looks like his old self.

No. 15: Athletics (11-10)

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) is mobbed by teammates as they celebrate his walk off sacrifice fly out during the 11th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 22

Another pleasant surprise. The Athletics may not be a contender, but they are playing well oveall.

No. 14: Chicago Cubs (11-9)

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 21

The Cubs are starting to turn things around, but play in baseball's surprisingly most competitive division right now and are in last place.

No. 13: Baltimore Orioles (10-11)

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) talks with teammates in the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 13

The Orioles are another team that should be better. They have shown some flashes, but there is more work to do.

No. 12: Tampa Bay Rays (12-8)

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 26

The Rays are in first place in the AL East. That may not hold all season, but they do the little things right.

No. 11: Pittsburgh Pirates (12-9)

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 16

If the Pirates end up being good all season, that will be good for baseball. There is so much young talent the average MLB fan should be seeing marketed.

No. 10: St. Louis Cardinals (12-8)

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 15

Like Pittsburgh, the Cardinals are loaded with young talent and has overachived so far this season. Just a great story.

No. 9: Milwaukee Brewers (12-8)

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 4

Milwaukee is Milwaukee. If Christian Yelich hadn't gotten hurt, the Brewers would be a top-five team still.

No. 8: Arizona Diamondbacks (13-8)

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) rounds third base and scores a tun against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 12

The Diamondbacks started slow, but have started to flash. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 over their last 10 games.

No. 7: Texas Rangers (11-10)

Apr 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom (48) comes off the field after he pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 7

The Rangers have dropped a tad, but there is too much pitching to really drop a lot. They can win any game based on pitching alone.

No. 6: Cleveland Guardians (12-10)

Apr 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates his two-run home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 5

The Guardians are going to get even better once José Ramírez starts hitting like he has throughout his career. The Guardians are 12-10, despite the fact that Ramírez is batting .215.

No. 5: New York Yankees (12-9)

Apr 17, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) doubles during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 2

The Yankees have faced their first bit of adversity on the season. They drop a bit here, but will be fine.

No. 4: Cincinnati Reds (13-8)

Apr 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) heads to second on a double against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 8

The Reds are rolling and sit atop the NL Central standings, despite the fact that the entire division is above .500 right now.

No. 3: San Diego Padres (14-7)

Apr 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) runs after hitting a RBI single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 17

The Padres are the biggest riser here. They are 9-1 over their last 10 and look like a real threat for the Dodgers.

No. 2: Atlanta Braves (14-7)

Apr 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 3

The Braves have been doing this all season to this point. Good pitching, good offense, good everything.

No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers (15-5)

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after scoring during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Most Recent Ranking: No. 1

The Dodgers are inevitable. It hasn't even mattered when injuries popped up. The Dodgers simply win games.