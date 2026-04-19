MLB Power Rankings 3.0: Yankees Slide, Padres Rise, Dodgers Are Inevitable

It was another intriguing week across Major League Baseball that featured plenty of movement in the standings. And with that being said, plenty of movement in our weekly power rankings.
Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers were No. 1. They still are. That's not much of a spoiler because of the fact that no other team in baseball has been better than Los Angeles. The New York Yankees dropped a bit and the San Diego Padres soared.
Let's take a look at this week's power rankings.
No. 30: Chicago White Sox (7-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 27
The White Sox have young talent, led by Munetaka Murakami, but they just haven't been able to get their footing consistently.
No. 29: Colorado Rockies (8-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 29
The Rockies showed some life early on to kick off the season, but have started to come back down to earth.
No. 28: Washington Nationals (9-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 30
Like the White Sox, the Nationals have some very intriguing talent, led by CJ Abrams. Abrams is playing at an All-Star level right now with six homers and a .338 batting average in 20 games.
No. 27: Kansas City Royals (7-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 20
The first big surprise of the power rankings 3.0. The Royals should be much better. The expectation entering the season was that they would be among the teams vying for a playoff spot this year. Instead, they have the same record as the White Sox.
No. 26: San Francisco Giants (9-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 19
Another disappointment. The Giants have the talent to be really good, but it's not translating to wins. It doesn't help that the NL West is a juggernaut.
No. 25: Houston Astros (8-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 9
Houston has been one of the league's hottest teams and coldest teams at times this season. Right now, they aren't living up to expectations.
No. 24: Toronto Blue Jays (7-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 10
This isn't necessarily the Blue Jays' fault. The Blue Jays are dealing with so many injuries that any team would struggle. They will improve, though.
No. 23: New York Mets (7-14)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 14
The Mets are in a free-fall right now. Plus, they don't have Juan Soto in the lineup. Things are not going well, to say the least.
No. 22: Seattle Mariners (9-13)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 24
The Mariners haven't been able to dig themselves out of this early season hole quite yet. The offense has been tough to watch.
No. 21: Philadelphia Phillies (8-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 11
The Phillies will turn things around at some point, right? The Phillies won 96 games last year. Something has got to give.
No. 20: Miami Marlins (9-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 6
Miami has crashed down to earth. The Marlins were one of the best teams in baseball over the first few weeks of the season. That isn't the case right now.
No. 19: Detroit Tigers (11-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 28
The Tigers struggled out of the gate, but have started to look like the club everyone expected them to be thanks to good pitching.
No. 18: Boston Red Sox (8-12)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 18
The Red Sox keep taking one step forward followed by one step backward. There's a lot of talent. But can the offense improve?
No. 17: Minnesota Twins (11-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 23
Minnesota has been a pleasant surprise this season. There's enough pitching to think they can maintain this momentum too.
No. 16: Los Angeles Angels (11-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 25
Mike Trout is back. After an explosive series against the New York Yankes, Trout looks like his old self.
No. 15: Athletics (11-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 22
Another pleasant surprise. The Athletics may not be a contender, but they are playing well oveall.
No. 14: Chicago Cubs (11-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 21
The Cubs are starting to turn things around, but play in baseball's surprisingly most competitive division right now and are in last place.
No. 13: Baltimore Orioles (10-11)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 13
The Orioles are another team that should be better. They have shown some flashes, but there is more work to do.
No. 12: Tampa Bay Rays (12-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 26
The Rays are in first place in the AL East. That may not hold all season, but they do the little things right.
No. 11: Pittsburgh Pirates (12-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 16
If the Pirates end up being good all season, that will be good for baseball. There is so much young talent the average MLB fan should be seeing marketed.
No. 10: St. Louis Cardinals (12-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 15
Like Pittsburgh, the Cardinals are loaded with young talent and has overachived so far this season. Just a great story.
No. 9: Milwaukee Brewers (12-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 4
Milwaukee is Milwaukee. If Christian Yelich hadn't gotten hurt, the Brewers would be a top-five team still.
No. 8: Arizona Diamondbacks (13-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 12
The Diamondbacks started slow, but have started to flash. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 over their last 10 games.
No. 7: Texas Rangers (11-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 7
The Rangers have dropped a tad, but there is too much pitching to really drop a lot. They can win any game based on pitching alone.
No. 6: Cleveland Guardians (12-10)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 5
The Guardians are going to get even better once José Ramírez starts hitting like he has throughout his career. The Guardians are 12-10, despite the fact that Ramírez is batting .215.
No. 5: New York Yankees (12-9)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 2
The Yankees have faced their first bit of adversity on the season. They drop a bit here, but will be fine.
No. 4: Cincinnati Reds (13-8)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 8
The Reds are rolling and sit atop the NL Central standings, despite the fact that the entire division is above .500 right now.
No. 3: San Diego Padres (14-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 17
The Padres are the biggest riser here. They are 9-1 over their last 10 and look like a real threat for the Dodgers.
No. 2: Atlanta Braves (14-7)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 3
The Braves have been doing this all season to this point. Good pitching, good offense, good everything.
No. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers (15-5)
Most Recent Ranking: No. 1
The Dodgers are inevitable. It hasn't even mattered when injuries popped up. The Dodgers simply win games.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University.
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