Braves’ JR Ritchie Remarkably Unfazed by Giving Up Home Run on His First MLB Pitch

No matter what happens for the rest of JR Ritchie's Major League Baseball career, he will always remember his first pitch. Perhaps not fondly, but he'll definitely never struggle to remember if it was a fastball or curveball or if it was a ball or a strike. Ritchie induced immediate action on the first delivery of his time in the show, just not the kind he would have hoped for.

Ritchie, who was selected by the Braves in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft, earned a callup to the majors after showcasing solid stuff at the minor league level. Walt Weiss handed him the ball for Thursday's matinee against the Nationals and Ritchie's parents were able to make it to the ballpark to see him realize his dream in person.

The broadcast showed a shot of proud dad wearing Ritchie's high school baseball jersey before the first offering to Washington's James Wood and it was really touching. Then Wood promptly deposited the pitch into the right-field seats for a home run.

Certainly not how it goes in any pitcher's dreams.

There should be a rule against hitting someone's 1st MLB pitch for a home run. 🧑‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/9bhZmwZkPq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2026

With time and distance the unfortunate rude welcoming might become a fond memory and something to laugh at. Perhaps that will happen later today if the Braves come out on the right side of the scoreboard. Ritchie was able to refocus and do the job at hand as he settled down and has put together a solid start to this point. Through five innings he's held the Nationals to just two runs in a game currently knotted at 2-2.

Ritchie joins a rather long list of pitchers who have suffered the same fate on their first pitch in a MLB debut.

Time to update this YouTube video.

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