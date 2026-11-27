Logan Webb has spent his entire pro baseball career with the Giants since being picked by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, but that could soon change. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, San Francisco is willing to listen to offers for its longtime ace, and his availability could upend the starting pitching market.

An All-Star each year between 2023–25, Webb can still claim ace status despite just having a down season. With the Giants looking to offload contracts, he makes a perfect trade candidate with most of the offseason’s top starters already signed. The 30-year-old has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract he inked in April 2023, and is due $23 million in ’27 and $24 million in ’28 before hitting free agency.

From 2021 through ’25, Webb combined to go 65–46 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 911 strikeouts in 968 ⅓ innings. In that time he led MLB in innings, was second in fWAR (23.3) and fifth among qualified starters in FIP (2.91). In 2026, however, Webb went 8–9 with a 4.31 ERA, and 134 strikeouts in 160 ⅔ innings for the 97-loss Giants.

Webb’s combination of track record, durability and a relatively affordable contract should make him an attractive trade target. Here’s a look at five potential destinations for the veteran righty.

Chicago Cubs

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer finally broke down and signed a pitcher to a nine-figure contract this offseason, inking Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million deal on Monday. Given Chicago’s desperate rotation needs, the decision made sense. The team shouldn’t be done addressing its rotation, as at least one more playoff-quality starter is likely needed to compete for a championship. A veteran like Webb should be an attractive option.

The Cubs lost Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Colin Rea and Aaron Civale to free agency this offseason. There are major holes in the team’s starting rotation that signing Rogers only began to plug.

Adding Webb and the $47 million he’s owed over the next two seasons would allow Hoyer to substantially upgrade his staff without doling out another $100-plus million deal. That would give the team a projected rotation with Rogers and Webb at the top, followed by Edward Cabrera and potentially Justin Steele. Cabrera has durability concerns, and Steele hasn’t pitched since April 2025 due to multiple arm injuries. Cade Horton is recovering from Tommy John surgery, while Ben Brown underwent spinal surgery and likely won’t be ready to start the 2027 campaign.

A veteran starter like Webb who is used to leading a rotation and eats innings for breakfast is exactly what the Cubs need.

The Braves don’t have much stability in the rotation behind Chris Sale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale had another excellent season for the Braves in 2026 and remains the team’s ace. But he’ll turn 38 in March, and after him the team’s starting rotation is shockingly thin. Atlanta’s staff has been hit by an extraordinary rash of injuries over the past two seasons, leaving it without several key arms.

Grant Holmes currently slots in as the team’s No. 2 starter, but he’s more of a mid-rotation guy. Another projected starter, Bryce Elder, has limited upside. Meanwhile, Reynaldo López has lingering shoulder issues, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach have dealt with elbow injuries and AJ Smith-Shawver is still establishing himself after returning from Tommy John surgery. Didier Fuentes has promise, but the 21-year-old has only thrown 86 ⅓ MLB innings and made five starts. There isn’t much to rely on after Sale.

Webb would be a reliable veteran starter who could give Atlanta a co-ace alongside Sale. The Braves clearly agree on Webb’s value to them, as they reportedly pursued him at the trade deadline. A deal for Webb would make a lot of sense, particularly given general manager Alex Anthopoulos’s aversion to handing out big free-agent contracts to pitchers.

San Diego Padres

The Padres might need starting pitchers more than any other MLB team, as they currently have only Randy Vásquez returning to the rotation, with the statuses of Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish still up in the air. San Diego is still working to bring ace Michael King back, but the team has a lot of work left to do filling out its rotation.

If Webb was a free agent, signing him would require a bigger financial commitment than the $47 million he’s owed over the next two years. That should make him attractive to a new Padres ownership group that has pledged to invest in the roster. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller and the Padres are intimately familiar with Webb as an intradivision rival.

Adding Webb and re-signing King would give the Padres’ staff a massive boost and lock in the team’s top two rotation spots through the 2028 season. If the franchise’s new owners want to start their tenure with a splash, that would qualify.

Sean Burke currently qualifies as the White Sox’ ace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox already added to their staff this offseason by signing Dustin May to a three-year, $52.5 million contract. That has helped solidify the middle of the rotation, but they could use a veteran to lead it. Chicago thought it was acquiring that guy by trading for Luis Castillo at the trade deadline, but his tenure turned out to be a mess and he was shipped to the Rockies last week along with fellow starter Davis Martin. Webb would represent a true upgrade.

After an unexpected playoff run in 2026, the White Sox won’t sneak up on anybody next season. Sean Burke had a breakout campaign, finishing with a 3.34 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 172 ⅓ innings. Pairing him with Webb atop the rotation would give Chicago a formidable top two. Grant Taylor and May would likely follow them, with Anthony Kay, David Sandlin and Noah Schultz in the mix for the final spot.

The White Sox ranked dead last in innings from starting pitchers this year. That needs to change. Trading for an innings-eater like Webb would go a long way toward addressing that problem.

Athletics

After winning 76 games in 2025, the A’s went 64–98 in ’26. That drop-off was largely due to major injury issues, as Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson combined to miss 368 games. But it was also due to an inability to form a passable pitching staff. Last season, the Athletics ranked near the bottom of the league in ERA (5.53, 29th), xFIP (4.57, 27th) and fWAR (6.0, 27th). The team’s struggles led to an entirely new front office, headed by president of baseball operations Taylor Smith and general manager Cam Castro. They’ll be looking to make their mark on a franchise loaded with young talent.

Luis Severino was supposed to lead the Athletics’ staff, but he missed the final four months of the 2026 season due to shoulder issues and openly dislikes pitching in the team’s temporary home stadium. After him, the rotation features a group of inexperienced, high-upside starters like J.T. Ginn, Jacob López, Jack Perkins and Gage Jump. What’s missing is a reliable top-of-the-rotation arm like Webb.

The A’s have an enviable collection of young offensive talent and have already signed Rooker, Soderstrom and Wilson to long-term deals. If they’re serious about competing, they need to find a veteran to front their rotation. Webb would be a perfect fit and could anchor the team’s rotation when they move to Las Vegas in 2028.