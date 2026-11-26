Unsurprisingly, the looming deadline of a lockout is causing another wave of starting pitchers to come off the board. Four more pitchers signed new deals, with Foster Griffin, Kevin Gausman, Patrick Sandoval, and David Peterson all coming off the board.

Here are the takeaways from the flurry of starting pitcher signings. It's pretty clear that any starting pitcher that teams highly value will try to land a deal before December 1.

Kevin Gausman Bets on Himself

Sep 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman had a rough platform year entering free agency. His ERA underperformed his FIP, xFIP, and xERA in Toronto. With the Blue Jays falling out of the postseason chase, they dealt him to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline.

The right-hander's struggles continued in a Chicago uniform. Ultimately, the 36-year-old settled on a one-year, $25 million deal to pitch for the Detroit Tigers. He'll serve as the veteran anchor of a rotation that features Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe, and Framber Valdez.

This isn't the first time Gausman took a one-year deal to bet on himself. He did so after the 2020 season while with the Giants. That gave him another season to build up his value before cashing in on a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays after 2021.

Foster Griffin Stays in Cleveland

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dustin May signing with the White Sox set the market for mid-rotation starters. Griffin ultimately took a three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Guardians. He slots in as their No. 3 starter behind Cy Young Award finalist Parker Messick and postseason star Gavin Williams.

That was right in line with the median crowdsourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker. The site has correctly predicted the contracts for both Griffin and Trevor Rogers, who signed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs.

Griffin signed with the Washington Nationals out of Japan this offseason. He was named an All-Star before being dealt to the Guardians at the deadline. Now he'll stay with that team for a Cleveland team that has signed two starters in free agency. Between Griffin and Bubic, they've added over $30 million in payroll for 2027.

Rockies Dip Into Free-Agent Market in Rotation Overhaul

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a surprise to see a team like the Rockies make more free-agent signings than the Phillies, Yankees, or Red Sox before Thanksgiving. That may say a lot about where the market has gone with starters than the status of the three teams.

The Rockies continued their rotation overhaul, landing veteran left-handers David Peterson and Patrick Sandoval in free agency. Peterson got a two-year, $32 million deal, while Sandoval got three years and $42 million.

Both contracts greatly exceed what the median crowdsourced projection for the two are. It's evident that the Rockies see both lefties as mid-rotation arms to eat up innings for them.

Peterson is coming off a rough year in which he failed to stick in a struggling Mets rotation while also pitching critical innings for a depleted Cubs rotation. Sandoval has battled injuries the past few years, recovering from Tommy John surgery and an early-season setback.

This offseason, the Rockies have acquired four starting pitchers. In a previous trade, they got Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the White Sox. They've got some young arms to sort through for the No. 5 starter: McCade Brown, Gabriel Hughes, Ryan Feltner, Mason Adams, and Jack Mahoney.

Who's Left?

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael King remains the top option in the starting pitching market. His free agency could come to an end soon, with many teams still linked to the former Padres right-hander.

Logan Webb represents the best the trade market has to offer. The willingness the Giants have to listen to offers and allow talks to go beyond that could determine the speed in which the free-agent market moves.

The market features plenty of mid-rotation starters that could be useful for teams looking to add pitching depth. Tyler Mahle, Nick Pivetta, Nick Martinez, Clay Holmes, and Casey Mize come to mind from that tier. Those might be the last starting pitchers to land deals before the lockout hits on December 2.