A New Insider Says Boston Red Sox Have Discussed Jarren Duran Trade with 'Several Teams'
On Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN gave the Boston Red Sox a 25 percent chance of trading away outfielder Jarren Duran this trade deadline season.
Also on Monday, former executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic said that the Sox have been discussing Duran trades with multiple teams.
The Red Sox have been discussing Jarren Duran with several teams — not because they necessarily want to trade him but because they like the outfield of Wilyer Abreu in right, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Roman Anthony in left field, and Duran should not be a full-time DH at his age. If the Red Sox trade him, it will be for a starting pitcher and perhaps a first baseman if they can find the right deal.
It all makes sense, given the Red Sox roster needs and the surplus of outfielders that also includes Masataka Yoshida, but it would be awfully difficult to move on from Duran, who is a clubhouse fixture and the reigning All-Star Game MVP.
Duran, 28, is hitting .257 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs. He has 16 stolen bases and has helped the Red Sox to a 54-47 record. They are 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot, so any move of Duran would have to yield positive results for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
They'll play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ironically enough, the Phillies are one of the teams interested in Duran, and it makes sense, considering that Dave Dombrowski used to run the Red Sox and knows Duran well.
