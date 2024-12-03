New Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi Has Very Interesting Details in Contract
Last week, the Los Angeles Angels signed free agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $63 million.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post gave the details, which include some interesting notes beyond the pure cash value of the contract.
11/27/24. $63,675,000/3. 2025-2027
$21M - 2025
$21M - 2026
$21M - 2027
Plus: trainer ($100,000); interpreter ($75,000); five RT Business Class tickets from Japan to the US (not to exceed $10,000 per ticket) per year.
So, Kikuchi did well to get his trainer and interpreter paid, and also got the ability to fly himself to Japan or to fly people over from Japan to see or watch him.
Kikuchi is the latest piece for the Angels, who have already added Jorge Soler, kyle Hendricks, Scott Kingery and Travis d'Arnaud this offseason.
Kikuchi reportedly had a strong market this offseason, which isn't surprising considering that he made 32 starts last season, showing a level of dependability. He also made 32 in 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Furthermore, after a mid-season trade from Toronto to Houston in 2024, he went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out 206 total batters for the year in 175.2 innings, flashing elite level stuff. He has a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider.
The Angels finished last in the American League West in 2024, but they appear dead set on getting back to contention ASAP. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2014, which is the longest drought in all of Major League Baseball.
Kikuchi is 41-47 lifetime with a 4.57 ERA. He's spent six years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays and Astros.
