New Report Says Toronto Blue Jays Have Offers on Table For Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso
According to a new report from Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the Toronto Blue Jays are working to secure at least one more big piece before spring training begins in just under two weeks.
SOURCE: The have offers out to both Pete Alonso (3 years) and Alex Bregman (6 years). The jays are in play to land either of them.
@z101digital
We had recently heard about the Bregman offer, and we have heard Alonso speculated to Toronto several times this offseason, but news of an official offer is new.
The Blue Jays offseason has been marred by misses in free agency including Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Teoscar Hernandez, but they have continued to persist in their pursuit of top names.
They've landed top slugger Anthony Santander and top reliever Jeff Hoffman, while also trading for defensive wizard Andres Gimenez.
Gomez also recently reported that the team is working toward a contract extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which is the most important potential transaction of all.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs last year while playing in 145 games. Bregman is a two-time World Series champion, having helped Houston win the title in 2017 and 2022.
He reportedly also has a standing six-year offer from the incumbent Astros.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.
If the Jays were to land him,
