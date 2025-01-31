Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reportedly Working Toward Contract Extension
According to a report from Z101 Digital reporter Hector Gomez, the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are working toward a contract extension.
SOURCE: Talks between the #BlueJays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are progressing satisfactorily regarding a possible contract extension. The Jays are getting closer to what Vladdy Jr. is looking for.
Getting a deal done with Guerrero is certainly a priority for the Blue Jays. He's scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season and has said he won't negotiate beyond the first day of spring training, which is just over two weeks from now (for position players).
If Guerrero is going to sign a deal with Toronto, we've heard other reports indicate that it would be for between $450-550 million. If Guerrero were to hit free agency, he'd be the most coveted player on the market next season.
The 25-year-old is coming off a great year for the Jays in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made his fourth All-Star Game and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
The Blue Jays have made an effort to go all-in for the 2025 season and beyond, signing Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman this offseason. They've also traded for Andres Gimenez, signaling they intend to compete long-term. That goal gets a lot easier if Guerrero is in the fold.
Bo Bichette is also scheduled to be a free agent after the 2025 season.
Opening Day is March 27.
Related MLB Stories
SCHERZER SIGNS: The Blue Jays locked up the future Hall of Famer to a one-year deal on Thursday. Here are the rest of the contract details. CLICK HERE:
LYNN THE CLOSER: According to a report in The Athletic, veteran right-hander Lance Lynn is drawing interest as a high-leverage reliever. CLICK HERE:
ANDERSON TALKS STRUGGLES: Tim Anderson, who recently signed an MiLB deal with the Los Angeles Angels, spoke about his struggles over the last two years. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.