New York Jets QB Mike White Once Hit a Walk-Off Homer on His Dad's Birthday

"I'll never forget it because it was on my dad's birthday," White said. "(There was) a man on first and second (with) one out. We were down by one. It was my first ever home run in an actual game. I hit it dead-center. I'll never forget it. I hit it so pure, that I didn't even hear it hit the bat. It was in St. Augustine, Florida, on my dad's birthday. My dad was our third base coach. As I'm rounding third base, I said, 'Hey, happy birthday!' or something like that. My dad still has the ball. Good memories right there."

