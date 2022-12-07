Skip to main content
New York Mets' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the New York Mets Wednesday. After signing Quintana, here's a look at the Mets' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Jose Quintana agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the New York Mets Wednesday. It appears Quintana will fill the spot in the Mets' pitching rotation that was previously occupied by Chris Bassitt, who is currently a free agent.

As of Dec. 7, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Mets, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Justin Verlander — 28 starts, 175 IP, 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 6.38 SO/W, 220 ERA+

2) Max Scherzer — 23 starts, 145.1 IP, 11-5, 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 7.21 SO/W, 169 ERA+

3) Jose Quintana — 32 starts, 165.2 IP, 6-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 2.91 SO/W, 137 ERA+

4) Carlos Carrasco — 29 starts, 152 IP, 15-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3.71 SO/W, 97 ERA+

5) David Peterson — 19 starts, 105.2 IP, 7-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.63 SO/W, 101 ERA+

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

