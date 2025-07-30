New York Mets Acquire Workhorse Relief Pitcher in Trade With San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have traded right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers to the New York Mets, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday afternoon.
Per The New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Giants are receiving right-handed swingman Jose Butto, right-handed starter Blade Tidwell and outfielder Drew Gilbert in return for Rogers. Tidwell and Gilbert were ranked as New York's No. 10 and No. 12 prospects, respectively.
Rogers' twin brother, Taylor, got traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier Wednesday as part of the Ke'Bryan Hayes deal.
As for Tyler, the submarine pitcher leads MLB with 53 appearances in 2025. His 375 appearances since the start of the 2020 season are 26 more than anyone else in baseball in that span.
Rogers is 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.860 WHIP and 1.6 WAR so far this season. Over the course of his seven-year career, all of which he has spent in San Francisco, he is 26-20 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.099 WHIP and a 9.1 WAR.
The 34-year-old is set to hit free agency at the end of the season.
The Mets are right in the thick of a playoff push, holding a 0.5-game lead atop the NL East. The Giants, meanwhile, own the worst record in MLB since June 23 and have fallen 5.0 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.
The two sides struck a deal just over 24 hours out from the trade deadline, which is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. It remains to be seen if New York will continue to seek bullpen help, having already snagged Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, or if the front office will start to add elsewhere.
