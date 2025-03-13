New York Mets Suffer Yet Another Impact Injury as Former Batting Champ Goes Down
The New York Mets suffered yet another impact injury this week at spring training, as second baseman Jeff McNeil will now miss at least 3-4 weeks with an oblique issue.
Tim Healy of Newsday had the information on social media:
Jeff McNeil has a strained right oblique and will be out 3-4 weeks, Carlos Mendoza said. He’s shut down for 7-10 days, then the Mets will see how he feels to re-ramp up.
McNeil will now join Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas as Mets players who won't be healthy for Opening Day.
McNeil, soon to be 33, is projected to be the team's starter at second base alongside Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso. A two-time All-Star, McNeil is a seven-year veteran with the Mets. He's a lifetime .289 hitter who won the National League batting title in 2022 (.326). However, his numbers have tailed off since then: He hit .270 in 2023 and just .238 in 2024.
That said, his versatility, ability to get on base and ability to make contact are all big things for a Mets team that is hoping to get to the World Series this year.
New York lost in the National League Championship Series last year, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
McNeil has 68 homers lifetime and 34 stolen bases. He hit 12 homers a year ago, marking his third season of double-digit big flies.
The Mets will open up the season on March 27 against the Houston Astros. That first series will be played in Houston.
Related MLB Stories
ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:
ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:
COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.