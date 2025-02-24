New York Mets Top Pitcher Likely to Start Season on Injured List with Oblique Issue
The New York Mets were dealt a tough hand on Monday morning, as manager Carlos Mendoza announced that starting pitcher Sean Manaea has an oblique strain.
As a result, he's likely to miss the start of the regular season. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that he'll be shut down for "a couple of weeks."
The Mets, who got to the NLCS last season, have World Series goals after signing Juan Soto this offseason, so being out their top pitcher is certainly a tough blow. Manaea re-upped with the Mets on a three-year deal this offseason. The deal is worth $75 million.
The 33-year-old Manaea spent the first six years of his career with the A's in Oakland before bouncing to the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Mets. He went 50-41 for the A's with a 3.86 ERA, even throwing a non-hitter with the franchise.
He's coming off a year in which he went 12-6 for New York, pitching to a 3.47 ERA but he was exceptional from July-on.
Frankie Montas, who the Mets signed this offseason, is also dealing with an injury and is set to start the year on the injured list.
Veteran Jose Quintana, who pitched for the Mets last season, is still a free agent and would make sense for New York, but the team has shown no inclination of wanting to sign him thus far.
Perhaps this injury will change their minds. New York will continue Grapefruit League play for the next five weeks before opening the season on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
STANTON STILL DOWN: Giancarlo Stanton, battling elbow soreness in both elbows, isn't participating in baseball activity yet. CLICK HERE:
MEADOWS BATTLING: Parker Meadows of the Tigers is battling a triceps injury early in camp. CLICK HERE:
SANDY's BACK: Sandy Alcantara, who missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery, is back and starting on Opening Day for the Marlins. CLICK HERE: