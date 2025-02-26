New York Yankees and WFAN Make Another Key Broadcasting Decision For 2025
Another piece to the New York Yankees broadcasting puzzle became clear on Tuesday as 25-year-old Emmanuel Berbari was named as the pre- and postgame host for WFAN, the New York Yankees radio network.
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, he will also be the station's fill-in broadcaster if Dave Sims needs a day off or is out.
Sims was hired earlier this offseason after a near 20-year run with the Seattle Mariners. He's taking over the play-by-play duties from John Sterling, who announced his official retirement at the end of the 2024 season.
Berbari did a number of Yankees games last season as Sterling stepped away early in the year before ultimately coming back for the playoffs.
Now that the booth is mostly settled, fans can turn their attention to the team on the field. The Yankees, coming off a trip to the World Series, figure to be very good once again. Though they lost Juan Soto, they have added several big names including Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams. They also will have a full year of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who they acquired last trade deadline season from the Miami Marlins.
New York will continue Grapefruit League play for the next month and then will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team they acquired Williams from this offseason. The Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games, so that should be a good early-season test for New York.
