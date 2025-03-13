New York Yankees Get Excellent News Out of Gerrit Cole's Elbow Surgery
The New York Yankees got devastating news this week when it was revealed that ace Gerrit Cole would miss the entire season because of an elbow injury.
However, if you're looking silver linings, the Yankees got great news out of the surgery,
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Gerrit Cole’s UCL surgery included internal bracing, according to the Yankees, which can reduce inflammation and speed recovery time. Generally speaking, this could mean he is closer to a 12-month recovery than if he had the procedure with the traditional method.
Given when the injury occurred, there is even a slight chance that Cole could be ready for Opening Day in 2026. For example, Spencer Strider had Tommy John surgery early in the 2024 season and is set to come back by late April of this year.
Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox had internal bracing done last spring training and was on track for an Opening Day return this year until he injured his hamstring.
The 34-year-old Cole is one of the best pitchers of his era, having gone 153-80 over a 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. A six-time All-Star, Cole won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023 and has won two ERA titles.
He dealt with elbow issues last season but returned to go 8-5 in 17 starts as the Yankees won the American League pennant. He pitched just 95 innings for the season, striking out 99.
The Yankees will open up the season on March 27 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
