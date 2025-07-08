New York Yankees Making Major Lineup Switch For Tuesday Contest vs. Mariners
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone tells Jomboy Media that he is putting infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at second base for Tuesday's series-opening contest against the Seattle Mariners.
This is something that Yankees fans have clamored for as a way to shore up the team's defense.
Chisholm Jr. has played second base this season, getting 29 games there and 29 games at third, but he's performed much better at the keystone. He has six errors at third and three at second. In his career, he's seen 196 games at second, 192 in the outfield and 74 at third. He's also played nearly 50 games at shortstop.
Offensively, Chisholm has put together a nice season, though he's spent some time on the injured list as well. He's hitting .245 with 15 homers and 38 RBIs. He's also stolen 10 bases and joins Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton in a potent Yankees lineup.
However, the Yankees enter Tuesday night's contest reeling, having lost six of their last seven games. Furthermore, they have both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt out for the season because of Tommy John surgery.
Despite that, they enter Tuesday in the first wild card position in the American League. The Mariners are just one game behind New York, and they currently sit in third place.
The two teams will begin the series at 7:05 p.m. ET as Will Warren (NYY) pitches against Logan Gilbert (SEA). The Mariners are 48-42 and are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
