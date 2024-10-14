New York Yankees' Aaron Boone Has Strong Comments on Cleveland Guardians Star
The American League Championship Series begins on Monday night in New York as the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians.
This is a matchup of the two best teams in the American League this regular season, with both teams winning their respective divisions.
Each team is four wins away from a berth in the World Series. The Guardians are seeking their first birth in the Fall Classic since 2016 while the Yankees haven't been since the 2009 season.
If New York is going to get to the World Series, they are going to have to do a good job controlling Guardians star Jose Ramirez, who is one of the best players in all of baseball.
Speaking at media availability on Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone boldly said he's tired of hearing that Ramirez is an underrated player.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez:
‘He's the complete package. I get on people all the time. If I hear another how underappreciated, underrated he is from somebody on a network or something, I want to rip my arms off and throw it at the TV. He's not underappreciated. He is not underrated. He's a great on track Hall of Fame player, and everybody knows it, including everyone sitting out here.’
Ramirez is seen as underrated because he plays in a smaller market and because he's quiet and unassuming, but Boone is right: People know how good he is.
Ramirez hit .279 this year with 39 homers, 118 RBI and 41 stolen bases, falling painfully shy of the 40/40 club. He's in the 12th year of his career, all with Cleveland.
Lifetime, he's got 255 homers and 864 RBI.
Game 1 is set for 7:38 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.