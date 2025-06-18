New York Yankees Offense Sinks to Historic Low Not Seen in 108 Years
One day after losing 1-0 in 11 innings, the New York Yankees were shut out again, falling 4-0 to the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees mustered just four hits in the loss, getting shut out for the third consecutive game, and making history they haven't seen in more than 100 years.
Per Katie Sharp of Statmuse:
There are two seasons where the Yankees had 6-game spans with:
5 or fewer runs
5 or more losses
They happened in 2025 and 1908.
The Yankees are now 42-30 on the season, which is still good enough for first place in the American League East, but the lead is down to just 2.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays and 3.0 games over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 in the loss, dropping his average down to .372. While Judge figures to win the American League MVP Award for the third time, he figures not to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 in the defeat, marking his second straight two-hit game. He just returned from the injured list and has only played two games this season.
New York will attempt to break its drought on Wednesday night when they play the Halos again at 7:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound for the Yankees while Jack Kochanowicz pitches for the Angels.
Yarbrough has gone 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA thus far, while Kochanowicz is 3-8.
