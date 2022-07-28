New York Yankees Officially Announce Big Trade

The New York Yankees have officially announced their trade with the Kansas City Royals for Andrew Benintendi.

The announcement came on Twitter at 11:10 P.M. Eastern Time on July 27.

Yankees: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way."

The Royals also announced the deal in several tweets.

Royals: "We have acquired RHPs Chandler Champlain and Beck Way, and LHP T.J. Sikkema from the New York Yankees in exchange for OF Andrew Benintendi. Our roster now stands at 39 players, we will announce a corresponding move tomorrow."

Royals: "Thank you, Andrew, for the time you spent with us and for your veteran presence in our clubhouse. We wish you the best of luck in New York and the rest of your career."

Benintendi was in his first season with the Royals, and he made his first career All-Star Game this season.

Previously, he spent his entire career with the Boston Red Sox, and he won the World Series with the club in 2018.

The Yankees are in first place in the AL East with a 66-33 record in the 99 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Royals, they are having a tough season.

They are 39-59 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this year, which has them in last place in the AL Central.