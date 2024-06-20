New York Yankees Officially Sign Former Chicago White Sox Reliever Tim Hill
The New York Yankees have agreed to a major league contract with left-handed relief pitcher Tim Hill, the team announced Thursday morning.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was first the report the move.
Hill was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on June 12 and released on June 18 after clearing waivers. That sent Hill into free agency, which he has spun into a deal with the Yankees.
As was first reported by The New York Post's Joel Sherman, Hill is joining the Yankees' big league roster prior to their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews has been designated for assignment to make room for Hill on the 40-man roster. Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz had already been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday night's game, leaving an open spot for Hill on the active 26-man roster.
New York was in need of some bullpen reinforcements after Ian Hamilton went on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain on Tuesday. Nick Burdi was also sidelined after receiving an injection in his hip earlier this month, placing the Yankees in a position where they were desperate to add a veteran like Hill.
Hill, 34, got his start with the Kansas City Royals back in 2018. He joined the San Diego Padres in 2020, and remained with the club until he was non-tendered at the end of 2023.
The two best seasons of Hill's career came in 2021 and 2022, when he went 9-6 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.235 WHIP and a 0.3 WAR across 133 appearances.
Hill signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the White Sox in December. He was 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, 2.217 WHIP and -0.4 WAR through 27 games in 2024, though, which is why Chicago was willing to cut ties with Hill when they did.
For his career, the side-arm lefty is 17-14 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.380 WHIP and -0.7 WAR.
