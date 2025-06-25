Fastball

New York Yankees Rank at Bottom of Major League Baseball in Unacceptable Category

The Yankees held a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning on Tuesday before losing to the Cincinnati Reds in extra-innings, something that has become far too common for New York this season.

New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) is removed the game against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 21.
In an all-too-familiar refrain, the New York Yankees had a 3-0 lead after six innings on Tuesday night, but failed to secure it, losing 5-4 against the Cincinnati Reds in 11-innings.

According to Yankees' stat expert Katie Sharp, New York ranks at the bottom of the league in such losses:

Yankees have 5 losses when leading by multiple runs at the start (top) of the 7th inning.

That's the most in MLB this season.

Carlos Rodon threw six shutout innings for New York, striking out five batters and lowering his ERA to 2.92, but he didn't factor into the decision as Jonathan Loaisiga surrendered three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Yankees scored a run in the top of the eleventh inning to take a 4-3 lead, but the Reds scored two in the bottom half to walk-off the contest.

New York is now 45-34 on the season, and they remain in first place in the American League East. However, they are just one game ahead of the surging Tampa Bay Rays, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

As for the Reds, they are 42-38 and in fourth in the National League Central, though they are just 4.5 games back of the Cubs. Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs since the 2020 season.

Max Fried will take the ball for New York on Wednesday night against right-hander Brady Singer. Fried has been excellent for New York, going 9-2 with a 2.05 ERA. Singer is 7-5 with a 4.13.

