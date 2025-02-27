New York Yankees Suffer Another Injury at ST, This Time to Bullpen Candidate
New York Yankees reliever Scott Effross is dealing with a Grade-2 hamstring strain, according to manager Aaron Boone. This is an injury that will keep Effross out for "a while."
This continues a frustrating multi-year stretch for Effross, who was acquired by the Yankees in 2022. He pitched in just 13 games for New York in that year, then missed all of 2023 and made only three appearances in 2024.
In parts of three years with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs, Effross is 3-5 with a 2.89 ERA. Now 31 years old, he's a tantalizing piece for the Yankees in that he's been successful, but he's rarely been available.
Effross is hoping, eventually, to be part of a re-worked bullpen in New York. The Yankees lost former closer Clay Holmes in free agency and also lost Tommy Kahnle, but they did bring in All-Star Devin Williams in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York is coming off a season in which they went to the World Series, losing to the Dodgers in five games. In addition to losing Kahnle and Holmes, they also saw Juan Soto sign with the New York Mets this winter.
Outside of Williams, they've also brought in Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried, and Cody Bellinger. New York will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening the season on March 27 against the Brewers.
We will provide an update on Effross if and when something becomes available, but he doesn't seem like a candidate to start the year in the Yankees 'pen.
